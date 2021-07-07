Trucker is fatally struck when he tries to help women killed in I-270 crash

KIRKWOOD — A trucker involved in a double-fatal wreck in Kirkwood early Wednesday got out of his truck to check on other motorists and he, too, was killed, by a passing car.
Three people in all were killed about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 270, south of Big Bend Road.
The victims were identified as the trucker, Spencer A. Perry, 66, of Gore, Oklahoma; and two women in a car struck by Perry's truck, Nancy L. Hodge, 31, of Black Jack, and Jessica F. Kaplan, 33, of St. Louis.
Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley said Kaplan's car was heading south on Interstate 270 when it ran off the highway to the left. Her car hit a concrete median wall then veered back onto the interstate where it was hit by Perry's southbound truck.
Wheetley said Perry left his truck to check on the women. That's when he, as a pedestrian, was fatally struck by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old.
"He got out to try to render aid, and that could be considered heroic at times, but it is extremely dangerous, especially if a crash happens on the interstate," Wheetley said. "Getting out puts your life in your own hands."
Wheetley said troopers encourage people involved in crashes to stay in their vehicles until police arrive. "A lot of the pedestrian fatality crashes that we have are a result of people exiting their vehicles," he added.
Perry died at the scene.
Kaplan and Hodge, who were in a 2008 Pontiac G6, also died at the scene. Neither woman was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The patrol did not release the name of the 17-year-old girl whose SUV struck Perry. That driver, in a 2015 Nissan Rogue, was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.
An accident-reconstruction team is handling the investigation. Wheetley didn't have specifics about where Perry's truck was situated on the highway after the first crash, but the patrol said Perry was "standing in the roadway" when he was struck.