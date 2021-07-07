Trucker is fatally struck when he tries to help women killed in I-270 crash

KIRKWOOD — A trucker involved in a double-fatal wreck in Kirkwood early Wednesday got out of his truck to check on other motorists and he, too, was killed, by a passing car.

Three people in all were killed about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 270, south of Big Bend Road.

The victims were identified as the trucker, Spencer A. Perry, 66, of Gore, Oklahoma; and two women in a car struck by Perry's truck, Nancy L. Hodge, 31, of Black Jack, and Jessica F. Kaplan, 33, of St. Louis.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley said Kaplan's car was heading south on Interstate 270 when it ran off the highway to the left. Her car hit a concrete median wall then veered back onto the interstate where it was hit by Perry's southbound truck.

Wheetley said Perry left his truck to check on the women. That's when he, as a pedestrian, was fatally struck by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old.

"He got out to try to render aid, and that could be considered heroic at times, but it is extremely dangerous, especially if a crash happens on the interstate," Wheetley said. "Getting out puts your life in your own hands."