You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tugboat operators pull barge worker from Mississippi River
0 comments

Tugboat operators pull barge worker from Mississippi River

Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A barge worker who fell into the Mississippi River near downtown St. Louis was rescued by towboat operators, a St. Louis fire official said.

 The barge worker was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.

The barge worker fell off a barge and was pulled underneath the barge, then emerged on the other side of the barge, Mosby said.

Tugboat operators pulled the worker out of the water on the Illinois side of the river, and the Fire Department's marine vessel launched from Arsenal Street and brought the patient to shore.

The rescue was after 11 a.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports