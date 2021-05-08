Turkey hunter mistakenly shoots hiker in St. Charles County

WELDON SPRING — A hiker on the Lewis and Clark Trail was accidently shot by a turkey hunter on Saturday, officials said.

The shooting happened on the trail shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area, said Val Joyner, spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department.

“It sounds like it was just a really bad accident,” Joyner said.

She said the male hiker was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown Saturday evening.

Joyner said the hunter was fully cooperative with police.

She said St. Charles County police were assisting the Missouri Department of Conservation, which is leading the investigation. A spokesman for the conservation department could not be reached Saturday.

“It’s so sad,” said Rebecca Brown, 50, of Richmond Heights, who came upon the scene Saturday as she’d been running on the eight-mile loop trail near Highway 94.

She said emergency responders were trying to help a man on a stretcher who was nearly covered by a yellow tarp and looked unresponsive. She guessed that he was in his 30s.