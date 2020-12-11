Twelve-year-old bystander shot in Ferguson, teen in custody, police say

FERGUSON — Police have taken a 19-year-old into custody who they believe shot a 12-year-old boy in Ferguson Thursday night.

The child was shot in the hip shortly before 10 p.m. in a residential area in the 5900 block of Laurette Avenue. Police soon respopnded and the boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Ferguson police said.

Police say officers arriving on scene spotted a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting as it was leaving the area. Officers stopped the car less than half a mile from the shooting scene and a 19-year-old inside who police suspect fired the shots was taken into custody, police said in a statement early Friday.

Investigators believe the child shot was not the intended target, and are still looking for more suspects. Police said the initial investigation indicates the shooting was related to a fight between the shooter and others who left the scene before police arrived.

Police ask anyone in the area at the time of the shooting or those who can provide additional details about what happened to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

