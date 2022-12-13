Twitter block by Lewis Reed violated woman's rights, judge says

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has ruled that former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed violated a woman's First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter.

Reed, who was sentenced Dec. 6 to federal prison for taking bribes, blocked St. Louis resident Sarah Felts in 2019 after she questioned his stance on closing the city's Medium Security Institution, known as the "Workhouse."

She sued with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union and Washington University law school's First Amendment clinic in 2020, arguing that Reed wasn't allowed to block her because he used his account in his official capacity as the Board of Alderman's president.

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross ruled on Friday in Felts' favor. He found that blocking Felts from an account used to promote official city business "is impermissible viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment."

Ross also awarded Felts the $1 in damages she sought in her lawsuit. Bills for attorneys' fees will be decided at a later date, the judge's order said.