 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Twitter block by Lewis Reed violated woman's rights, judge says

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has ruled that former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed violated a woman's First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter. 

Reed, who was sentenced Dec. 6 to federal prison for taking bribes, blocked St. Louis resident Sarah Felts in 2019 after she questioned his stance on closing the city's Medium Security Institution, known as the "Workhouse." 

She sued with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union and Washington University law school's First Amendment clinic in 2020, arguing that Reed wasn't allowed to block her because he used his account in his official capacity as the Board of Alderman's president. 

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross ruled on Friday in Felts' favor. He found that blocking Felts from an account used to promote official city business "is impermissible viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment." 

People are also reading…

Ross also awarded Felts the $1 in damages she sought in her lawsuit. Bills for attorneys' fees will be decided at a later date, the judge's order said. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News