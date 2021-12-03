Two 16-year-olds charged in fatal shooting of Eureka High School senior

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two 16-year-olds were arrested and charged with murder Thursday in connection with the death of a Eureka High School senior.

Investigators said Kiley Kennedy, 18, a senior in the Rockwood School District, died earlier this week after meeting up near Pacific, Missouri, with the two 16-year-old boys and having an argument over drugs and money.

She was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday lying near her car near Highway 100 and Country Air Drive with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The victim had been led to this location … by the two juvenile males," said Lt. Thomas Wilkison of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis quickly identified people who might be involved and eventually found a 9 mm handgun believed to be the murder weapon at a home in Pacific, according to a news release.

The two boys, who are not named because they are juveniles, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder by the Franklin County Family Court. They are currently being held in St. Charles County, officials said.

It's the second student tragedy to affect the Rockwood School District in the last month. In November, two students from Marquette High School were among three teens killed in a crash in Ballwin. Two other students from the same Rockwood school were injured in the crash.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Holiday special: 99 cents for 3 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.