Two, 17 and 19, injured in shooting in Downtown West early Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Officers responded to a shooting in Downtown West just after midnight on Sunday.

They found a 17-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her legs. She was transported to a local hospital.

A second victim, a 19-year-old man whom police described in an incident summary as uncooperative, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The report did not specify where the man's gunshot wound was, and he did not offer any information on how he was shot, according to the report. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Crime in Downtown West in the past six months, compared to the same time period last year, was up 3.8%.

