Two admit robbing, carjacking Highland man

HIGHLAND — Two people have admitted assaulting a man in his home in Highland and forcing him at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM.

Zachary T. Watson pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District in Illinois via Zoom to bank robbery, carjacking and a gun charge and is set to be sentenced Dec. 2. Alize K. Mayes pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to the same charges and will be sentenced Nov. 23.

Both admitted entering the Highland man's home on Aug. 19, 2020, then tying him up at gunpoint and forcing him into his pickup truck before taking him to several ATMs to withdraw money. They were successful at one bank, taking $800. When they brought him home and tried to force him into their vehicle, he escaped and called police, plea documents say.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle, sparking a chase that ended near the Poplar Street Bridge, the sheriff's office said. Watson, 24, Mayes, 22, and a juvenile were arrested there, and deputies found three guns.

