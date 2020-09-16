Two Affton schools locked down after nearby shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Affton High School and Rogers Middle School were locked down for more than an hour Wednesday after a shooting in the area, officials said.

St. Louis County police say a man was shot shortly after 11 a.m. in the 6400 block of Vita Drive. Police took a suspect into custody and the wounded man was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified either person involved.

Police described the shooting as "a domestic situation" that followed an altercation between the two people.

The schools were locked down from about 11:15 a.m. to 12:35 p.m., Affton School District spokeswoman Erica Chandler said. While the district is primarily conducting distance learning, there were some teachers and a handful of students at each school for small group lessons.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.