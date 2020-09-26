Two armed men walked up and demanded the car in four similar carjackings in south St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Police responded to at least four reports of carjackings in south St. Louis neighborhoods Friday and early Saturday. No one was injured in any of the incidents.
Each report involved a pair of armed young men in dark clothing, but the city police did not immediately respond to questions about whether they thought the same men were responsible for each of the incidents.
The first of the carjackings was foiled with a time-tested antitheft device: a manual transmission.
Police said a 77-year-old woman had just parked a 2004 BMW on the 3400 block of Hawthorne Boulevard in Compton Heights at 1:39 p.m. on Friday when two young men approached, pointed guns at her and demanded her keys. But when one of the men couldn’t drive a stick shift, they ran away and dropped her keys.
Less than an hour later and a little more than a mile away, on the 1900 block of Senate Street in Benton Park, two men pointed guns at a 62-year-old women taking groceries out of her 2015 Ford Fusion and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood early Saturday. It had hit a utility pole.
About 11:20 p.m., on the 1100 block of Sanford Avenue in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood two men held up a man, 28, at gunpoint, stole the keys to his 2014 Jeep Cherokee and drove off with it, police said.
Three hours and 10 minutes later, carjackers struck just a block away, on the 1100 block of Louisville Avenue, also in Clayton-Tamm. Police said a man, 39, and woman, 31, were standing next to the man’s 2017 Ford Fusion when two men got out of a dark SUV and walked up to them. The SUV drove away and the men pointed guns at the victims. They drove away with the man’s car and the woman’s backpack.
Total reported crime in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood is down about 20% from the same six-month period a year ago. In Benton Park, total crime reports are down about 8.5% and in Compton Heights, reports are up dramatically from a year ago.
