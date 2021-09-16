Two arrested after Jefferson County homeowner shoots burglar, officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The owner of a home near Festus fatally shot a man during an early morning burglary Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called around 1:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Sequoia Drive and found a man later identified as 36-year-old Wayne D. Roam, of House Springs, lying dead on the porch, according to court documents.

The homeowner told deputies he heard a knock on his door and asked who was there. An unfamiliar voice replied, and a person was shaking the doorknob as if trying to enter the house.

The frightened homeowner got his revolver, opened the door and found two men standing on the porch with masks on, court documents said.

One of the men reached inside the home and sprayed mace. The homeowner fired his gun, ran back inside, locked the door and called 911, deputies said.

As they interviewed the homeowner later, deputies saw a Nissan SUV driving away from the area. They stopped the vehicle and questioned the driver and a front-seat passenger, court documents said.