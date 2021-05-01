Two arrested after Molotov cocktail hits St. Charles restaurant

ST. CHARLES — A St. Louis County man and a teenage girl were arrested Friday evening after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails in a St. Charles neighborhood, and then at a restaurant.

Shortly after the incident at the St. Charles location of Sauce on the Side, a calzone restaurant, police arrested Rashaad Cotton, 23, along with a 16-year-old girl from St. Charles, who police did not identify.

Cotton was recently fired from Sauce on the Side and "was angry over his termination," according to St. Charles police.

Police said the fiery course of events began around 6:15 p.m., when witnesses reported seeing Cotton throw a Molotov cocktail in the 3400 block of Greiner Drive, in St. Charles. Reports state that Cotton threw one of the exploding devices in the street, causing damage to a residential front yard. He then drove off in a silver Hyundai Elantra with the 16-year-old girl and another woman, police said.

Police say that initial toss was done "merely to test the Molotov cocktail."

About 20 minutes later, "the same subjects" threw a Molotov cocktail at the St. Charles restaurant, police said, injuring a woman, 29, seated on the patio, who suffered a minor burn to her thigh.