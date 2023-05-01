ST. LOUIS — Two prosecutors who have been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks for their involvement in contempt proceedings against Kimberly M. Gardner's office have resigned.

Chris Desilets, who has been with the office since August 2017, announced his resignation Monday, effective immediately, he confirmed in a text message. Alex Polta, who has also been with the office since 2017, left the office Friday, according to an email obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

The men were two of just a few prosecutors left handling hundreds of serious violent felony cases in the city, including murders, robberies and assaults. They join a growing number of staffers to flee as Gardner's office has faced escalating criticism in recent months.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit to remove Gardner from office, and a bill moving through the Missouri Legislature seeks to strip Gardner of most of her power. The moves come after years of criticism over understaffing and organizational dysfunction in the Gardner's office.

Polta was assigned a murder case that was set for trial last month, but he was on leave, and nobody from Gardner's office appeared in court to replace him. Judge Scott Millikan filed to hold Gardner in contempt, but he later found the failures were part of a miscommunication that allowed the case to "(fall) through the cracks."

Desilets was assigned an assault case but failed to show up for a scheduled trial and a recent status hearing. Judge Michael Noble later found evidence of contempt by both Gardner and Desilets and said he will appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.