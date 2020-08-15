It was a dangerous day on the area's waterways, with two boating accidents on two St. Louis area rivers.

A group of boaters was safe after their boat capsized on the Mississippi River about 50 yards downstream of the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The Marine Rescue Task Force responded, but the victims were already helped out of the river by another boat.

The St. Louis Fire Department said in a tweet that, according to preliminary reports, "multiple" people were all reported safe at about 1:30 p.m.

Fire crews were also called out this morning on the Missouri River near Weldon Spring after a kayaking accident.

Two kayakers were on their way downstream on the Missouri River after putting in at the Weldon Spring boat launch at 8:30 a.m. when one encountered a strong current near the Daniel Boone Bridge and was pulled into a piling and capsized, Craig Tihen, assistant chief of the Cottleville Fire Protection District said.