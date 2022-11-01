Two boys, 14 and 16, shot after stealing woman’s car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two boys, 14 and 16, were shot Monday afternoon after stealing a woman's car from her home in north St. Louis, police said.

The boys were among five juveniles who stole the woman's car at 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of Lookaway Drive in the city's Riverview neighborhood, police said.

A family member told the woman her car, a Kia Optima, had been stolen, and the woman and another person began tracking the car. They spotted it at a gas station in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue and attempted to block it in, police said. The woman said she then heard gunshots and took cover, and the suspects fled in the Kia.

The woman tracked the car down again, this time in the 7000 block of Glenboro Drive in Flordell Hills, a small city in north St. Louis County. Police responded and found the 14-year-old suspect nearby suffering from gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. One other suspect was captured by police, and others got away.

None of the suspects answered police questions about what happened. It was unclear if the woman whose car was stolen, the person with whom she was tracking the car, or someone else fired shots during the encounters.

A similar incident happened earlier Monday, where a man used GPS to track down a family member's car that was stolen in Sunset Hills, then shot at the suspects on Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

Kia and Hyundai thefts have skyrocketed this year in the St. Louis region as young people, many of whom are juveniles, take advantage of a design flaw that makes some models of those cars easier to steal.