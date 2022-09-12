Two boys, 9 and 16, shot in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two boys were shot Monday in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Police reported the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Palm Street.
The boys are 9 and 16, and they are recovering at a hospital. The 9-year-old was shot in the back, and the teenager was shot in the neck.
No vital organs were hit. The boys were listed as conscious and breathing, police said.
Officers were knocking on doors at the scene Monday afternoon and had about five houses blocked off.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.