Two boys drown in frozen pond in Franklin County

Updated at 8:30 a.m. with information from the St. Clair County Fire District.

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two young boys out on a bike ride drowned Sunday in a pond covered in ice in Franklin County.

A family member went searching for the boys, ages 7 and 8, when they did not return home from the ride as instructed, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Around noon, the family member found one of the boys floating in a pond on the family's property in the 400 block of Walls Ford Road.

Emergency crews arrived and a diver later recovered the second boy. Both boys were pronounced dead at a hospital about 5 p.m. Sunday.

It's not yet clear exactly what happened, but the pond was covered in ice with cracks in it, St. Clair Fire Battalion Chief Adam Hansel said.

"We do know that parents should just talk to their children about the danger of ice," Hansel said. "If it’s not four inches or thicker, it's not safe for anyone."

