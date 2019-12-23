You are the owner of this article.
Two boys drown in private pond in Franklin County
Two boys drown in private pond in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two young boys out on a bike ride drowned Sunday in a pond in Franklin County.

A family member went searching for the boys, ages 7 and 8, when they did not return home from the ride as instructed, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Around noon, the family member found one of the boys floating in a private pond. 

Emergency crews arrived and a diver recovered the second boy from the same body of water. Both boys were pronounced dead about 5 p.m. Sunday. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

