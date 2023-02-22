ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old boy and his 10-year-old cousin were briefly held at gunpoint Sunday by a would-be car thief on a south St. Louis street.

The young cousins were standing near a car belonging to the 10-year-old boy's father, in the 7100 block of Field Avenue. About 5:25 p.m. Sunday, the cousins were approached by a male and a female.

The male pointed a gun at the 10-year-old boy and asked where the car keys were, police said. When the boy told the gunman the keys were inside the home, the gunman and his female accomplice took off in a Hyundai Elantra driven by another person.

No one was injured.

Police have not released an age range or detailed description of either suspect.

That block of Field Avenue is in the city's Boulevard Heights neighborhood, a few blocks south of Carondelet Park.