Two boys identified through DNA after fiery Florissant crash from June

A fiery crash in Florissant in June killed three boys, and authorities held off on identifying two of them while they waited on a DNA match.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office said positive identification has been made now of Randy Moore, 13, and Chase Curry, 9.

The name of the third victim, 13-year-old Dorrien Thurman, was released in July.

The three boys died June 27 while joyriding in an SUV that crashed into a tree and burst into flames along South New Florissant Road.

The vehicle was driven by a 13-year-old boy, the lone survivor. He was turned over to juvenile authorities to face manslaughter charges. The Post-Dispatch is not naming the driver because his case is in juvenile court.

Randy Moore lived in the 800 block of Bella Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Dorrien Thurman lived in the 10000 block of Trio Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Chase Curry lived in 8100 block of Bloom Drive in Hanley Hills.

The driver and Chase were cousins, and Chase was the subject of a Post-Dispatch article July 11 in which his mother, Gina Outlaw, said she knew her son had died despite medical examiner records not officially noting that. The office was awaiting DNA results, and couldn't release his body until they had that confirmation.

Outlaw provided a mouth swab weeks ago for a DNA comparison. A match could have been made using dental records but Chase hadn't visited a dentist.

Outlaw on Tuesday said she has waited nine weeks to get her son's remains. Outlaw bought an urn and plans to have her son cremated. She plans to display the urn on a fireplace mantel at her home. On top of her grief, Outlaw said she was frustrated at the long wait.

"The funeral home went (to the county) to pick my baby up two or three times, and each time they go they say there's nobody by that name," Outlaw said.

Only this week did Outlaw learn from a reporter that her son's remains were cleared for release to the family. The county couldn't release his remains until he was positively identified, and county officials said the DNA comparison took time. All of the identifications were completed Aug. 23, officials said.