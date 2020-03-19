You are the owner of this article.
Two boys shot in Tower Grove East neighborhood
Two boys survived after being shot late Wednesday night in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Police described the victims only as "juvenile males" and did not release their ages or any circumstances of the shooting. A detective in the St. Louis Police Department's Real Time Crime Center said early Thursday that he had nothing to add.

They were shot at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Cherokee Street, near Compton Avenue. The boys were conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

Total crime in the Tower Grove East neighborhood is down about 8% from the same six-month period last year. 

Check back for updates.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

