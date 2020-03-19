Two boys shot in Tower Grove East neighborhood

Two boys survived after being shot late Wednesday night in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
Police described the victims only as "juvenile males" and did not release their ages or any circumstances of the shooting. A detective in the St. Louis Police Department's Real Time Crime Center said early Thursday that he had nothing to add.
They were shot at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Cherokee Street, near Compton Avenue. The boys were conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.
Total crime in the Tower Grove East neighborhood is down about 8% from the same six-month period last year.
Check back for updates.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020
Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020.
Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019.
Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.
The three boys are about 14, 15, and 16 years old, police said. Police said the three were shot in the "lower body," and the wounds were not l…
A gunman in a car opened fire on another vehicle, striking a teenage passenger. A woman and two young boys, ages 4 and 6, who were in the car …
Malachi Jeffries, a 15-year-old boy from Hazelwood who was shot by an older teen loading and unloading a gun, police said. The boy with the gu…
A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on their family as they drove near Euclid a…
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old shot two teens, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. The victims' injuries are…
A 6-year-old girl was shot in her knee while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
A man was charged after he injured a woman he was in a relationship with, and shot and killed Ruthondrea Chamberlain, the woman's 17-year-old …
A 10-year-old found a gun on the ground in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The teenager was hanging out with friends near the Boathouse in the park when he accidentally shot himself, police said.
A man was charged after he allegedly shot into a vehicle where the child, 9, and his father, 31, were sitting in the 4000 block of Meramec Str…
Timothy Lucas was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6:15 p.m.
The girl was in stable condition after being shot in the back while inside a car around 6 p.m., near Natural Bridge Boulevard and Goodfellow A…
Mason “May May” Rodgers, 18 months, was shot in the shoulder in the 10100 block of Duke Drive when someone fired into the home.
Police said the girl suffered a self-inflicted injury in the 1600 block of Pine Street.