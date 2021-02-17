Two charged after police chase ended in a shooting in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged two people in connection with a police chase that ended in a shooting Saturday night near Wentzville.
Justyn C. Walls, 21, of the 12000 block of Criterion Avenue in the Spanish Lake area, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing. Destiny M. Kemp, 20, of the 100 block of Hickory Trail in Wentzville, was charged with one count of resisting arrest by fleeing.
Charges say a Missouri state trooper tried to stop Kemp's vehicle about 11:40 p.m. at Highway 61 near Highway W after seeing her travel at more than 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.
The trooper, identified in court documents as Corporal A.J. Mayer, called for help from Wentzville police after Walls began following Mayer's squad car, authorities said. Walls passed Mayer at more than 130 mph, stopped in the right lane of Highway 61, then swerved left and hit Mayer's car. The collision did not stop Mayer from continuing to chase Kemp's vehicle.
Walls then struck the rear of Mayer's vehicle but when he tried to pass Mayer again, Mayer struck Walls' vehicle, temporarily disabling it. Kemp eluded police.
As the Wentzville officer exited his car, charges say, Walls backed his vehicle toward the officer, who opened fire on Walls. Police said the officer fired three times, hitting Walls once. Police said the officer performed first aid, and the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Neither the Wentzville officer nor Mayer was injured but each was evaluated at a hospital, police said. Kemp was later arrested at a friend's home in Creve Coeur; she admitted fleeing the trooper.
Charges say Walls is the father of Kemp's baby and that they were traveling between friends' homes in separate vehicles when the chase began.
The charges filed Monday related to the confrontation with the state trooper. Wentzville Police Officer Jacob Schmidt, a department spokesman, said the department is pursuing additional charges. Schmidt said the department is withholding the officer's name until the investigation is complete.
Walls is being held in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bail. Kemp's bail was set at $20,000.