Two charged after police chase ended in a shooting in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged two people in connection with a police chase that ended in a shooting Saturday night near Wentzville.

Justyn C. Walls, 21, of the 12000 block of Criterion Avenue in the Spanish Lake area, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing. Destiny M. Kemp, 20, of the 100 block of Hickory Trail in Wentzville, was charged with one count of resisting arrest by fleeing.

Charges say a Missouri state trooper tried to stop Kemp's vehicle about 11:40 p.m. at Highway 61 near Highway W after seeing her travel at more than 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The trooper, identified in court documents as Corporal A.J. Mayer, called for help from Wentzville police after Walls began following Mayer's squad car, authorities said. Walls passed Mayer at more than 130 mph, stopped in the right lane of Highway 61, then swerved left and hit Mayer's car. The collision did not stop Mayer from continuing to chase Kemp's vehicle.

Walls then struck the rear of Mayer's vehicle but when he tried to pass Mayer again, Mayer struck Walls' vehicle, temporarily disabling it. Kemp eluded police.