Two charged in 50-mile police chase from Illinois to Missouri
Two charged in 50-mile police chase from Illinois to Missouri

MONROE COUNTY — A man and woman have been charged after police say they led officers on a 50-mile chase from Columbia, Illinois, to Union, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

Dustin Schlemmer, 31, of Waterloo, was charged in Monroe County with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, authorities said. Maudarie Forbes, 29, of Belleville, was charged with drug possession.

Authorities say Schlemmer fled a stop that was initiated because he had license plates that didn't match the vehicle he and Forbes were in. Forbes had been driving during the initial stop but switched seats with Schlemmer, who fled and eventually crashed near East Central College in Union.

Additional charges may come against Schlemmer and Forbes in connection to an officer's squad car that was struck in Missouri during the chase, authorities said.

Dustin Schlemmer and Maudaurie Forbes

Dustin Schlemmer, left, and Maudarie Forbes were charged as a result of a police chase Monday, June 29, 2020, that began in Columbia, Illinois, and ended in Union, Missouri.
Maudarie Forbes

Maudarie Forbes was charged as a result of a police chase Monday, June 29, 2020, that began in Columbia, Illinois, and ended in Union, Missouri.
Dustin Schlemmer

Dustin Schlemmer was charged in connection with a police chase Monday, June 29, 2020, that began in Columbia, Illinois, and ended in Union, Missouri.
