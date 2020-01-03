Two charged in case involving shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Ferguson

FERGUSON — As police continue to investigate last month's shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Ferguson, two people have been charged with evidence tampering in connection to the case.

Tywone Lee, 19, of the 2900 block of Canfield Drive in Ferguson, and Brianna Owens, also 19, of the 5200 block of Ville Maria Lane in Hazelwood, each are charged with a felony count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. They hid guns used in the shooting in the trunk of a vehicle, according to the charges.

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 2900 block of Canfield Drive.

Police identified the deceased teen as Cameron Jackson, 15, of St. Louis County. The teen who survived is a 16-year-old boy who's related to Jackson.

Lee is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $100,000 bond. Owens is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the double shooting but said they are still investigating.

Lawyers for Lee and Owens could not be reached for comment.