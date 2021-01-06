Two charged in Christmas Eve double shooting that left one dead in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men face charges in a double shooting that left one person dead on Christmas Eve in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Ronald Fisher, 41, and Vada Cunningham, 58, are charged in the shooting that left Michael Hunter dead and another victim wounded at the Southwest Crossing apartment complex in the 7800 block of Rio Silva Place.

Fisher is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Cunningham is charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Fisher and Cunningham both live in the apartment complex where the shooting happened, prosecutors say.

Hunter and the other victim went to the apartment complex to buy drugs from Fisher and Cunningham and an argument ensued, according to a probable cause statement filed by police. Hunter was then shot in the head, and the surviving victim was shot in the chest and legs.

Court records did not list an address for Hunter.