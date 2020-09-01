Two charged in deadly carjacking attempt in Mehlville

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and woman from St. Louis were charged Tuesday in a deadly carjacking attempt early Sunday in Mehlville.

Markus C. Billingsley, 34, and Radonna Smith, 36, both of the 3900 block of South Grand Boulevard, were charged with second-degree murder (also called felony murder), assault, robbery and several other counts. Bail for each was set at $250,000 cash-only.

Charges say the suspects along with a man named Brandon Whitfield tried to rob a 36-year-old man of his cellphone and car about 1:15 a.m. at the Classic Car Wash at 4800 Lemay Ferry Road.

Armed with guns, Billingsley and Whitfield took the cellphone from a man who was in a car wash stall with his vehicle, charges say. That man began fighting with Whitfield as Billingsley went into the man's car. During the fight, the man fatally shot Whitfield, whose age and address were not immediately available.

It wasn't clear if the robbery victim took Whitfield's firearm from him or if the victim was himself armed at the time.