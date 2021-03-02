Two charged in double shooting that left Hazelwood man dead

CLAYTON — Two men are charged with second-degree murder in a double shooting last year that left a Hazelwood man dead.

Montez Smith, 22, of Ferguson, and Jamond Welch, 20, of Bridgeton, are both charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 25, 2020, Smith and Welch met with Jerry Chambers, 20, of Hazelwood, and another person to buy marijuana in the 8400 block of Plazarock Court, in an unincorporated part of St. Louis County.

Welch got in the back seat of Chambers' car, then Smith motioned for the Chambers to roll down the driver's side window. Prosecutors say Smith then shot the victim twice, including once in the neck, and shot a man in the passenger seat once in the hip.

The passenger, whose injuries were not life-threatening, identified Welch as the person who arranged the meeting.

Warrants were issued for the suspects on Jan. 8. Welch was taken into custody the same day, and Smith was taken into custody Feb. 21.

Smith lives in the 1000 block of Renshaw Drive in Ferguson; Smith lives in the 4200 block of Carrollton Drive in Bridgeton. They are both being held on $500,000 cash-only bail.

Chambers lived in the 4800 block of Orange Blossom Lane.

