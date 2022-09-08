Two charged in fatal double shooting at north St. Louis County grocery store

Updated at 6 p.m. Thursday with more information.

BEVERLY HILLS — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at Beverly Hills Supermarket in north St. Louis County.

North County Police Cooperative officers were called to the store, 6714 Natural Bridge Avenue, around 6:40 p.m.

They found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore shot in his stomach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another man was found inside the store with gunshot wounds on both of his hands, police said. He is expected to survive.

Officers found a third man in the store, and they said he had a handgun and was arrested without a struggle.

Warren Smith Jr., 31, of Florissant, and Marcel Payne, 28, of University City, were both charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the shootings. Smith is also charged with armed criminal action and second-degree assault, and Payne is charged with third-degree assault.