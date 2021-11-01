Two charged in fatal shooting outside Metro East nightclub

COLLINSVILLE — Prosecutors on Monday charged a man and a woman with fatally shooting a bystander outside a Sauget nightclub over the weekend.

Investigators believe 28-year-old Deondra R. Canaday, of St. Louis, and 32-year-old Tashayule R. Armstrong, of St. Louis, were fighting outside Pop's Night Club, 1403 Mississippi Avenue, just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

A gun went off, and a bullet hit Dean J. Ebert, 40, as he was helping another person to a vehicle in the parking lot, said Lt. Bud Jeremias with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Ebert was pronounced dead roughly 50 minutes later.

"He was innocent as innocent can be," Jeremias said.

St. Clair County prosecutors charged Canaday with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the St. Clair County jail on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors also charged Armstrong with murder/other "forceable" felony, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. She has not yet been arrested.

"The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis would like to extend our condolences to the family members of Mr. Ebert for his senseless and tragic death," Jeremias said in a statement.