Two charged in July 4 carjacking at Chesterfield Jewish Community Center

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Two people have been charged in a July 4 carjacking at a Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield.

Keyno Williams, 19, of St. Louis, and Christopher D. Carter, 20, of Florissant, are each charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

The carjacking happened while the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle at the Jewish Community Center, 16801 Baxter Road, police say. One suspect displayed a weapon and ordered the driver out of the vehicle, then the two suspects drove away in the victim's car.

Police noted the crime is believed to have been one of opportunity and did not specifically target the Jewish Community Center.

Both suspects are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds.