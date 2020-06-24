Two charged in looting of downtown bike shop earlier this month

ST. LOUIS — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection to widespread looting in St. Louis that followed protests earlier this month.

Rebecca Wren, 20, and Cody Wilkins, 21, are both accused of riding bikes shortly after they were stolen from the Big Shark bike shop at 1009 Locust Street during looting throughout the city on the night of June 1.

Police say in court documents Wren was seen June 1 riding near the shop on a new bike from Big Shark worth about $1,500. When she was stopped by police, she told officers someone just gave her the bike, charging documents allege.

Police say Wilkins was also spotted near the store the same night riding a new bike that still had price tags from Big Shark, while towing another new bike with his hand. Police yelled at Wilkins to stop, but, an officer wrote in court documents, he continued to ride until his path was cut off by officers. Wilkins then told police he picked the bikes up from a nearby parking lot, and he was taken into custody, according to charging documents.

Wren, of Florissant, was charged with receiving stolen property. Police said Wednesday that a booking photo was not available because she has not been taken into custody.