Two charged in north St. Louis homicide

ST. LOUIS — Two men were charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 47-year-old man.

In addition to the murder charges, Dexter Wiggley, 43, of the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue, and Cortez Easterwood, 42, of the 5900 block of Alpha Avenue, were also charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police responded about 10 a.m. Monday to the 2200 block of Sullivan Avenue and found the victim, Bryant Wright, 47, suffering from gunshot wounds. Wright, of the 2900 block of Barrett Street, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court documents say surveillance video showed three men exit a blue GMC Terrain and that two of them immediately opened fire on Wright, who had just stopped his vehicle on Sullivan Avenue. Police recovered shell casings from a 9mm and 40-caliber pistols and matched the 9mm shell casings in a federal ballistics database to Wiggley.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Wright and the suspects at a liquor store and that surveillance video showed the GMC Terrain follow Wright's vehicle off the liquor store's lot.