Two charged in shooting of Florissant woman

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police said Saturday that they arrested two men in the shooting death of a Florissant woman this month.

Prosecutors have charged Thomas Shelton, 22, of the 12000 block of James Patrick Lane, and Douglas Shelton-Herron, 24, of the 5500 block of Page Avenue, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police found Lekeshia Stokes, 39, of the 2000 block of Carefree Lane in Florissant, shot in a vehicle just after midnight on Friday, Feb. 11, in the 8500 block of Church Drive in north St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

Emergency workers took Stokes to a hospital, but were unable to save her.

