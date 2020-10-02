Two charged in string of armed robberies in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two Metro East men are facing multiple charges in a string of armed robberies in downtown St. Louis in June, July and September, according to charging documents.

Rodriquez T. Harris, 27, of East St. Louis, and Darrell Gilkey, 24, of Belleville, are charged with robbing numerous people at gunpoint.

Harris was charged Aug. 24 with 19 felony counts in holdups June 26, 27 and 28. Gilkey was charged Friday with 25 felony counts in connection to robberies in late June, plus a holdup in July and an armed carjacking Sept. 19, authorities said.

At least 12 people were robbed by one or both of the suspects, charges say.

Victims reported having wallets, bags, cellphones and other items taken from men who pulled up in a car, got out to rob them before hopping back in and driving off, charges say.

Court documents say the robberies occurred in the 800 block of Pine Street, the 400 block of South Tucker Boulevard, the 800 block of Spruce Street, the 300 block of North Eighth Street and the 1100 and 1500 blocks of Washington Avenue.