Two charged with attacking St. Louis jail officer during riot

ST. LOUIS — Two inmates at the St. Louis City Justice Center have been charged with attacking a corrections officer Feb. 6 during the first of two recent riots at the jail.

Devion M. Chester, 29, of the 4100 block of Enright Avenue, was charged Monday with a felony count of assault of a special victim.

Lorenzo White, 36, of the 12400 block of Pizarro Drive in the Spanish Lake area of St. Louis County, was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault of a special victim.

The charge against Chester claims he refused a corrections officer's instructions, and after the officer deployed pepper spray, Chester "rushed" the officer, punching him several times and causing injury to the officer's face.