Two charged with murder after house explosion that killed four people making fireworks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have filed murder charges in Friday's house explosion near Black Jack that killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage.

Prosecutors say Terrell Cooks and Seneca Mahan provided materials to create explosive powder that would be loaded into canisters with a fuse attached at the home at 6680 Parker Road.

Cooks and Mahan are charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

Cooks, 37, and Mahan, 43, are each are being held in the St. Louis County jail in lieu of $350,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors filed the charges on Saturday before a fourth victim died, and plan to amend the charges to include the fourth count of murder.

The dead are Travell Eason, 16; Christopher Jones, 17; Damario Cooks, 18; and William Jones, 21. Two other victims remained hospitalized Saturday after being critically injured in the blast; one is a 12-year-old.

Investigators found evidence that numerous boxes of a chemical compound had been ordered online.

The Post-Dispatch first reported Friday that firework explosives were thought to be the culprit in the home explosion, and that an adult had been showing the kids how to make fireworks.

According to charging documents, Terrell Cooks wasn't at the house when it exploded. But several witnesses told police that he was one of the "leaders of the manufacturing process" in the garage.

Federal investigators saw him moving boxes of chemicals used to make explosives to his vehicle later on Friday, authorities said. They searched another residence and vehicles connected to Terrell Cooks and found "large quantities of completed explosive weapons and components to manufacture them," police said.

Terrell Cooks admitted that he and Mahan made explosive devices designed to make a loud bang and bright flash. He directed the teenagers how to load the canisters and attach a fuse for lighting. They would then sell the fireworks to a third party, police said. Neither Cooks nor Mahan had a license to make or sell fireworks.

Numerous red-and-white cardboard canisters were scattered in the rubble at the property.

As first reported by the Post-Dispatch on Friday, Ankeneth Corbin, fire chief of the Black Jack Fire Protection District, told the newspaper: “They were teenagers and kids visiting, and they were trying to make fireworks. If you buy 50 pounds of any explosive, you have just created a bomb.

“Electrostatic, anything, can cause a spark,” Corbin added.

Corbin said he hoped the tragic outcome could be a teachable moment, showing the devastating and deadly consequences of handling and making fireworks.

The blast about 1:20 a.m. Friday demolished a house at 6680 Parker Road, shook nearby homes and blew out some neighbors’ windows. Debris rained down on a street more than a block away.

Police said they found one person dead in the yard, but they didn’t say which victim that was.

Christopher Jones, who lived at the home that blew up, died at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, according to the county medical examiner’s office. Then on Friday afternoon, hours after the blast, investigators on the property discovered another body in the rubble, St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said.

Washington announced just before 9 p.m. Saturday that four people in all had died. He said Eason and Cooks both lived in the 6600 block of Parker Road. The area is in unincorporated St. Louis County, west of Highway 367 and near Black Jack.

Washington said he didn't know the relationship, if any, between Terrell Cooks and Demario Cooks.

A woman lived at the split-level house with her four sons, ranging in age from about 6 years old to late teens, and a man also stayed there often, according to two neighbors.

Investigators with the regional bomb and arson squad spent the day Friday searching the rubble for clues. They were especially focused on what had been a garage next to the brick, four-bedroom home. The garage was leveled, and the home was a burned-out shell with partial walls still standing. A cadaver dog was brought in, a fire official said.

After the explosion, next-door neighbor Nichole Thomas said several people were running around in the yard between her home and the one on fire.

“The fire was so big. The house is on fire, there’s people running everywhere, kids … “ she said. “There was one little boy, I didn’t know if he lived there or not, but he just kind of darted across. I said, ‘Honey, come here.’”

The boy looked at Thomas but kept running. He looked to be about 6 or 7 years old, she said.

Rescuers set up a triage station on a driveway across the street, on North Ranch Drive.

“It was pure chaos,” she said.

Police found one victim with deep lacerations, possibly an amputation, near where the garage had been, according to dispatchers. Another person had burns and cuts. At least two were rushed to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, and paramedics took at least one more victim to Christian Hospital nearby.

“They were blown from the blast area,” Corbin said.

“EMS scooped them and ran,” added Thomas Torminio, Black Jack’s fire battalion chief.

County records show the house is owned by a property management services company based in Marietta, Georgia.

