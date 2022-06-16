Two charged with murder after victims 'interrupted' St. Clair County burglary

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Two Metro East men were charged with first-degree murder following a deadly burglary earlier this month, authorities said Thursday.

Michael Johnson, of East Carondelet, and Martin Morrison, of Cahokia Heights, both 43, were caught this week after a St. Louis Major Case Squad investigation, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 2, police went out to the 9300 Block of Golden Rule Mine Road in New Athens where they found one man fatally shot and helped transport two other shooting victims who police say "interrupted" the burglary.

Johnson was caught by U.S. Marshals on Thursday in Sunset Hills, and also faces two charges for aggravated battery with a firearm. Morrison was caught on Tuesday, and also faces charges for drug possession and residential burglary.

Police have not given an update on the other two shooting victims.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the Major Case Squad stated a lab analysis was pending, and additional charges could be filed.

