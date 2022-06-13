 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two children, ages 10 and 14, shot in south St. Louis

UPDATED to correct age of older child

ST. LOUIS — Two girls were inside a home on South Spring Avenue when bullets, apparently fired from outside, hit them about 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The girls are ages 10 and 14.

The 10-year-old suffered cuts, and the 14-year-old was shot in the arm. Police said they are stable at a hospital.

About 12:45 a.m. Monday, police found both victims conscious at the home in the 3500 block of South Spring Avenue, in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Authorities said the girls were in a home when gunshots fired outside, possibly in a gangway, came into the home and hit the girls. 

