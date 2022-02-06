Two children, ages 2 and 4, shot after finding parent's gun in Spanish Lake, police say

SPANISH LAKE — Two girls, ages 2 and 4, were shot in Spanish Lake Sunday morning in what police describe as an accidental shooting.

St. Louis County police responded about 11:30 a.m. to a shooting call in a home in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue.

Officers found the two girls with apparent gunshot wounds to their legs. Investigators were told one of the girls found a parent's gun in a coat and fired it accidentally, St. Louis County police said.

The children were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the girls had critical injuries. The other's wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

St. Louis County police did not release any other details Sunday afternoon.

