Two children, ages 3 and 4, shot after finding parent's gun in Spanish Lake, police say

SPANISH LAKE — Two girls, ages 3 and 4, were shot in Spanish Lake Sunday morning in what police describe as an accidental shooting.

St. Louis County police responded about 11:30 a.m. to a shooting call in a home in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue.

Officers found the two girls with apparent gunshot wounds to their legs. Investigators were told one of the girls found a parent's gun in a coat and fired it accidentally, St. Louis County police said.

The children were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the girls had critical injuries. The other's wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

St. Louis County police did not release any other details Sunday afternoon.

Police initially provided an incorrect age for one of the injured children. This version has been updated.

