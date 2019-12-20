Two children killed, one man critically hurt in house fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two children died and a man was critically injured early Friday morning in a fire inside a south St. Louis home that firefighters initially thought was vacant.

The children, a boy and a girl, were in cardiac arrest when paramedics rushed them from the scene at 401 Fassen Street, near Michigan Avenue. They died at the hospital, said Fire Capt. Garon Mosby. The children appeared to be about 5 and 4 years old, Mosby said.

The man was hospitalized in critical but unstable condition. He was in his 30s.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson said firefighters rescued the three about 5:30 a.m. from the one-story brick home in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

When crews first arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the home. They went through the front door and found heavy smoke and a smoldering fire. The three occupants were found in the front living room.

"Most of the fire was out," Jenkerson said.

Jenkerson said it appears the fire started in the middle of the building, but the building was "fairly tight" and the fire ran out of oxygen and largely put itself out.

Firefighters think the smoke detectors in the home weren't working because they didn't hear any alarms sounding and the family hadn't been awakened.

"It looks like they were asleep, this fire took off," Jenkerson said. "We're checking to see how it started."

Nothing is suspicious about the fire, but arson investigators are handling the case, as is protocol whenever someone dies in a fire. Factors that could have led to an accidental fire include an electrical short and careless smoking.