Two children, one man critically hurt in house fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two children and a man were critically injured in a fire inside a south St. Louis home that firefighters initially thought was vacant.

The children, a boy and a girl, were in cardiac arrest when paramedics rushed them from the scene in the 5400 block of Michigan Avenue. No details were available on the man's condition.

The children appeared to be about 5 and 4 years old, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said.

Firefighters rescued the three about 5:30 a.m. from the one-story brick home in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

When crews first arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the home. They went through the front door and found heavy smoke. The three occupants were found in what Jenkerson described as the front living room.

"Most of the fire was out," Jenkerson said.

He said it appears the fire started in the middle of the building, but the building was "fairly tight" and the fire ran out of oxygen and put itself out.

Jenkerson wasn't sure if the smoke detector in the home was working.

"It looks like they were asleep, this fire took off, we're checking to see how it started," Jenkerson said.

From the outside, firefighters at first thought the home might be a vacant building, but Jenkerson said it was the victims' home and they did have utilities. Firefighters have not found a space heater, he said.

Check back for updates.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



2019 homicide map St. Louis-area serial killers Salary information Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.