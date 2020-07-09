Two city employees assaulted during overnight protest outside St. Louis City Hall, police say

ST. LOUIS — Two city employees attempting to tow cars from a no-parking zone in front of City Hall were assaulted early Thursday morning as protesters occupied the area overnight, authorities said.

The workers, men in their 40s, went to City Hall around 3 a.m. to tow the cars. Police said protesters surrounded them, climbed on top of the tow truck and laid down in the street in front of the truck.

Two men then assaulted the workers, police said. One of the employees was hit in the face with an assault rifle, city Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards said in a statement. The other man was punched in the back of the head, the statement said. The suspects then fled.

Police responded to 13th and Chestnut streets shortly after and the man struck with the rifle was evaluated.

"These people are not peaceful or non-violent and will be arrested and held accountable for their criminal behaviors," Edwards said. "It is important that citizens as well as elected officials denounce criminal behavior disguised as lawful protests."

Most of the protests held in the city have been nonviolent, Edwards said.