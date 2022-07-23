Two co-conspirators in murder-for-hire of Sweetie Pie's reality star plead guilty

ST. LOUIS — Two out of four co-defendants in the killing of a grandson of the owner of Sweetie Pie's restaurants have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder-for-hire scheme.

Terica Ellis and Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to commit murder-for-hire in the murder of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr., the grandson of the owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurants.

Montgomery's uncle, James Timothy "Tim" Norman, of Los Angeles, is awaiting trail for the March 2016 killing of Montgomery in St. Louis.

Investigators and prosecutors say Norman had Montgomery killed as part of a plot to collect $450,000 of life insurance.

Yaghnam helped Norman take out the life insurance policy in 2014, making Norman the sole beneficiary, according to prosecutors.

And Ellis lured Montgomery to the place where he was shot in St. Louis in 2016, notifying Norman and another conspirator, Travell Anthony Hill, of Montgomery's whereabouts.

Hill, 30, pleaded guilty June 3 to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire as well as a separate count of murder-for-hire. Hill admitted to shooting and killing Montgomery in exchange for $5,000, and was recorded discussing the act with his brother on calls from jail.

Hill's plea agreement had also implicated Norman and Ellis.

Ellis was in a relationship with Norman for years before the killing, and had met Montgomery at Bottom's Up, a strip club in East St. Louis where she worked as a dancer. The two had exchanged phone numbers.

Norman had asked Ellis about Montgomery during a stay at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis, telling her he was looking for Montgomery and needed help to find him. Ellis, knowing Norman was "going to take some form of action" against Montgomery, still agreed to help, prosecutors said.

In the days leading up to the murder, Ellis told Montgomery she was planning to be in St. Louis. On March 13, the day before the killing, Norman flew to St. Louis from Los Angeles. The next day, Ellis used a burner phone to talk to Montgomery, find out where he was, and then immediately call Norman.

Ellis' phone location placed her in the vicinity of Montgomery's murder when he was shot around 8 p.m. March 14, 2016, in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Drive.

Right after the killing, Ellis made another phone call to Norman and then started driving toward Memphis. Norman later paid Ellis $10,000 in cash for her help. Ellis banked more than $9,000 over the next two days in three separate deposits into two bank accounts.

Yaghnam, according to his plea agreement, admitted to working with Norman in October 2014 to complete three fraudulent life insurance applications that included false information about Montgomery's net worth and background.

Yaghnam worked in life insurance after a career in the music industry that included producing rapper Nelly’s hit 2002 album “Nellyville.”

Yaghnam helped Norman obtain a $200,000 life insurance policy on Montgomery that also stipulated a $200,000 payout if Montgomery died of something other than natural causes, as well as a $50,000 payout if he died within the next 10 years.

Sixteen days after Montgomery's murder, Yaghnam placed a call to the insurance agency to try to collect the policy.

Norman was ultimately unsuccessful in obtaining the payout because the insurance agency wasn't provided final police, toxicology and coroner's reports necessary to process the claim.

Ellis and Yaghnam are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26.

Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20.

Both Montgomery and Norman appeared on the “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” reality television show that ran for five seasons on OWN.

After Montgomery's death, TV clips from “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” circulated showing Norman mourning the death he is now accused of setting up.

Norman visited the scene of the killing with his mother and TV cameras in a 2016 episode.

“Since Andre’s passing, I haven’t gone through this part of the city,” Norman said on the show. “Really, I’ve been avoiding it.”