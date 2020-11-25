 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two De Soto officers charged with assaulting handcuffed man in jail, third charged with trying to cover it up
0 comments
top story

Two De Soto officers charged with assaulting handcuffed man in jail, third charged with trying to cover it up

{{featured_button_text}}
Bethany Zarcone of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Bethany Zarcone, an officer with De Soto Police Department was criminally charged along with former officer James Daly and Allayna Campbell for assaulting a handcuffed man and trying to cover it up.

HILLSBORO — De Soto police officers hit, choked and kicked a handcuffed man while he was being booked in jail in September, then tried to cover it up, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. 

Three officers are charged in the incident: James Daly is charged with felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault, Bethany Zarcone is charged with a misdemeanor assault, and Allayna Campbell is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The assaults happened Sept. 30 at the jail inside the De Soto Police Department, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. 

During a post-arrest booking, Daly grabbed the handcuffed man by his hair and throat, pushed him to a bench and held him by his neck, choking him, charges say. Zarcone also hit the handcuffed man in his groin with her knee. Campbell admitted to police she deleted pictures of the handcuffed man at the request of a supervisor, and she believed the pictures had evidence of assault.

Daly, now a former officer with De Soto Police Department, also worked in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. It was unclear Wednesday if the other two people facing charges are still employed as De Soto officers.  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports