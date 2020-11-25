Two De Soto officers charged with assaulting handcuffed man in jail, third charged with trying to cover it up

HILLSBORO — De Soto police officers hit, choked and kicked a handcuffed man while he was being booked in jail in September, then tried to cover it up, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Three officers are charged in the incident: James Daly is charged with felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault, Bethany Zarcone is charged with a misdemeanor assault, and Allayna Campbell is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The assaults happened Sept. 30 at the jail inside the De Soto Police Department, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

During a post-arrest booking, Daly grabbed the handcuffed man by his hair and throat, pushed him to a bench and held him by his neck, choking him, charges say. Zarcone also hit the handcuffed man in his groin with her knee. Campbell admitted to police she deleted pictures of the handcuffed man at the request of a supervisor, and she believed the pictures had evidence of assault.

Daly, now a former officer with De Soto Police Department, also worked in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. It was unclear Wednesday if the other two people facing charges are still employed as De Soto officers.

