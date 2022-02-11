Two dead after Bond County shooting, car crash in Madison County

UPDATED Friday night more details.

Illinois State Police are investigating two shootings Thursday night — one in which a Bond County woman was killed and a man was reported to be barricaded inside a home, and another that sparked a police pursuit that ended with a fatal crash in Madison County.

The two shootings in Greenville, a small town in Bond County, were originally thought to be connected, but an Illinois State Police spokesman on Friday said they now appear to have been unrelated.

"There was just so much going on at one time," said Trooper Josh Korando, an Illinois State Police public information officer. He said the agency is investigating to try to sort out what transpired throughout the night and into the early morning hours on Friday.

The first shooting happened about 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East South Avenue, where a 37-year-old woman was found dead. The stretch of East South Avenue is several blocks south of Greenville University.

Bond County coroner Tony Brooks on Friday identified the woman as Laquita M. Sullivan, of Greenville.

Shortly after that shooting, police said, a "subject" barricaded himself into a residence in the 500 block of East Main Street, not far from where the shooting took place. After an hourslong standoff, that person was taken into custody around 1 a.m., police said.

However, Korando noted that the man was later released after questioning, and is not believed to have been involved in either shooting — but was merely in the vicinity of the homicide and went to an acquaintance's residence for safety.

There was no suspect in custody in that homicide as of Friday night, police said.

Adding to the confusion was an additional shooting in Greenville, Korando said. "Moments before the actual homicide there was another shooting that occurred," he added.

There was a red Dodge Challenger that was believed to be involved with that and "fled the scene," police said. No one was hurt in that shooting, Korando said.

Just after 9 p.m., a vehicle that matched the description of the one being sought was seen in Wood River, and failed to stop for Wood River police officers, leading to a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Korando said. He was not able to identify the other specific agencies that took part.

The pursuit continued along Illinois Route 203, and the car left the road and overturned near Eagle Park in Madison County, police said.

Two men were inside the car — a 25-year-old from Greenville and a 23-year-old from Anna, Illinois, a Union County town south of Carbondale. Both were taken to a hospital, and the Greenville man died from his injuries, police said.

Korando did not know about the condition of the other man in the vehicle.

Illinois State Police are asking anyone with information on the incidents Thursday night to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

Greenville, with a 2019 population recorded at about 6,400 people, is the county seat of Bond County. It is about 50 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.