Two dead after crash on I-270 near Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS — At least two people died Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 270, near Bridgeton, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 8 p.m. they received a call for a crash on northbound I-270, just north of St. Charles Rock Road.

Two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash.

One person in a passenger vehicle died at the scene, and the driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead at a hospital, MSHP said.

No other details were available Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

