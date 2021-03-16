Two dead after crash on I-270 near Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS — At least two people died Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 270, near Bridgeton, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Troopers say around 8 p.m. they received a call for a crash on northbound I-270, just north of St. Charles Rock Road.
Two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash.
One person in a passenger vehicle died at the scene, and the driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead at a hospital, MSHP said.
No other details were available Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.