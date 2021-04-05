Two dead after shooting, vehicle crash in North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed after a shooting and a car crash Monday in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.
Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue for a report of a shooting and a crash with injuries. They found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside the wrecked vehicle, and another dead inside a home a few blocks away on Coleridge Drive, just over the St. Louis County line in Jennings.
The victim inside the vehicle died at a hospital, police say.
Preliminary information is that the incident happened at Northcrest Lane and Goodfellow Boulevard, police say.
No other information was available Monday afternoon.
From staff reports
