Two dead after shooting, vehicle crash in North Pointe neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed after a shooting and a car crash Monday in the city's North Pointe neighborhood. 

Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to Goodfellow Boulevard and McLaran Avenue for a report of a shooting and a crash with injuries. They found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside the wrecked vehicle, and another dead inside a home a few blocks away on Coleridge Drive, just over the St. Louis County line in Jennings. 

The victim inside the vehicle died at a hospital, police say. 

Preliminary information is that the incident happened at Northcrest Lane and Goodfellow Boulevard, police say.

No other information was available Monday afternoon. 

