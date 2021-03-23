Two dead after triple shooting in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two men died and another was injured in a triple shooting Tuesday afternoon in East St. Louis, authorities said.

The two men fatally shot were identified as Brandon Johnson, 33, and Ramondo Bootchee, 42, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The third man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. near Belleview Avenue and North 31st Street, according to ISP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

