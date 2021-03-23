 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two dead after triple shooting in East St. Louis
0 comments

Two dead after triple shooting in East St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two men died and another was injured in a triple shooting Tuesday afternoon in East St. Louis, authorities said.

The two men fatally shot were identified as Brandon Johnson, 33, and Ramondo Bootchee, 42, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. 

The third man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said. 

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. near Belleview Avenue and North 31st Street, according to ISP. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Americans’ vaccine hesitancy

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports