Two dead after triple shooting in Near North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday evening in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. to North Ninth Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was taken to a hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today