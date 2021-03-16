 Skip to main content
Two dead after triple shooting in Near North Riverfront neighborhood
Two dead after triple shooting in Near North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday evening in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood. 

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. to North Ninth Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting. 

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was taken to a hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

